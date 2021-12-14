Mississippi Glass Shop to Pay Over $90,000 in Back Wages Following Wage Hour Investigation

Paul’s Discount Glass Inc. failed to pay proper overtime rate.

The operator of two Mississippi auto glass and repair shops has come into compliance after a U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation recovered $90,068 in back wages for 33 workers and determined the employer failed to pay them overtime as the law requires.

Investigators found that Paul’s Discount Glass Inc. in Petal and Paul’s Discount Glass & Tire Inc. in Laurel, Miss. paid auto glass installers and auto mechanics a fixed weekly salary for working 45 hours per week. The employer violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s