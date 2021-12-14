LexisNexis Risk Solutions Partners with Shift Technology on Claim Processing Technology

LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Shift Technology today the two companies have entered a strategic alliance that will enable insurance carriers to seamlessly incorporate LexisNexis Claims Clarity data and analytics into Shift’s insurance decisioning artificial intelligence (AI) models, allowing carriers to better predict fraud and risk at the first notice of loss.

To achieve greater workflow efficiency and deliver optimal customer experiences, insurers are increasingly adopting low-touch and straight-through claims processing strategies. For these initiatives to be successful, it is critical that claims professionals have the right data to know when claims can be fast–tracked or when they require further triage