Dale Ross Named Recycled Rides Program Manager at National Auto Body Council

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Dale Ross has joined the organization as the program manager for the NABC Recycled Rides initiative. Ross will lead the popular NABC program that has gifted more than 2,750 vehicles to families in need since it was launched in 2007.

Ross is a veteran of the collision industry, having spent 38 years with 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division in sales and marketing. He is a former Six Sigma Black Belt and Master Black Belt and retired from 3M as