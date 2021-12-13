Sfara Releases Mobile-Based, Ultra Low-Speed Crash Detection to Support OEM and Insurer FNOL Repair Experience

After several years of intensive testing in labs, in the field, and through commercial deployment by a major OEM, Sfara is releasing to the general market its ultra low-speed crash detection technology for smartphones. This is important news to industries associated with First Notice of Loss (FNOL), where having near immediate notice of a collision provides opportunities to significantly increase the value of post-collision and repair economics.

“The ability to detect collisions at low speeds opens up new revenue streams for industries concerned with First Notice of Loss (FNOL), mainly traditional insurance companies, automotive OEMs, and emerging hybrids that are