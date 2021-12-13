Jaime Jaramillo Named Chief Information Officer at Service King

Service King announced the addition of Jaime Jaramillo as its new chief information officer (CIO).

Jaramillo joined Service King in June with nearly 20 years of experience as CIO for leading consumer products companies. Over his career, Jaramillo has worked for PepsiCo, Frito Lay, Borden Dairy, Belcorp and Varsity Brands, holding international and U.S. positions as a leader in technology and digital transformation. He first started his career in management consulting where he worked for global firms, such as Accenture and Booz Allen & Hamilton, for nearly 10