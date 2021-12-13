GEICO and Partners deliver 30 Recycled Rides on Giving Tuesday

On November 30, Giving Tuesday, GEICO, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Pep Boys, and 18 collision repair centers across the country partnered to deliver 30 vehicles to individuals and charity organizations needing reliable transportation through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

GEICO donated the vehicles and local collision centers and their associates donated time and materials to refurbish the vehicle to a like-new condition. Enterprise contributed gift cards toward future vehicle service and maintenance costs in partnership with Pep Boys.

“Recipients are deeply embedded in their communities, usually helping their friends and neighbors get around town,” said Carl Tims, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for GEICO. “Everyone benefits when we give back in ways that make a difference in our local communities—and having reliable transportation is vital for getting to and from school and medical appointments.”

GEICO has contributed to the recycled rides program for the past 10 years.

Many of this year’s recipients share a bond of having served in the military. GEICO has had the pleasure of working with military service members since 1936. Today, GEICO’s Military Team members are located across the country.

“These donations are intended to elevate the recipient to a new level of independence and eliminate the stress of lack of transportation,” Tims continued. “This event is a life-changing experience for all who contribute to an NABC Recycled Rides vehicle donation.”

Participating collision repair shops included: