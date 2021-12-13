Crash Champions Acquiring 12 Collision Repair Centers by Year End

Announces completion of three acquisitions in Montana, Colorado, and Washington State with New Mexico transaction imminent.

Crash Champions, LLC announced today a trio acquisitions across Montana and Colorado while solidifying its growing footprint in the Pacific Northwest with another acquisition in the Spokane metro-area. These transactions were followed by an announcement that Crash has entered into an agreement with Quanz Auto Body, a four-location collision repair center in New Mexico.

According to the company, the acquisition of 12 new locations by year end will bring the company to over 150 collision repair centers across 18 states.

The company’s inaugural entry