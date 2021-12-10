U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Over 8% in November Compared to 2020

The increase in auto body repair prices continues above the rate of inflation. Marks largest year-on-year increase since 1982.

The most recent government figures on inflation through November 2021 show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is above the rate of general inflation for the fifth month in a row. The result comes after increasing at a rate below inflation during the second quarter. The rate of inflation for both auto body repair and general inflation is continuing to accelerate in the fourth quarter. Both measures were markedly higher through the second and third quarters as the