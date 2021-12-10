President Biden Signs Executive Order on Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reports that on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed the Executive Order on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability. The order is meant to make the federal government carbon neutral through the use of renewable power sources and building materials to construct and run federal buildings, and the purchase of electric vehicles for the federal fleet.

Throughout Biden’s campaign and administration, environmental issues have been a major priority. This week’s executive order sets a timetable for the implementation of many policy goals. The order requires the federal government to achieve: