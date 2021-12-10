CollisionWeek

Mercedes-Benz Receives World’s First Internationally-Valid Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving

Mercedes-Benz announced it met the demanding legal requirements of UN-R157 for a Level 3 automated driving system. The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has granted system approval for this on the basis of the technical approval regulation UN-R157, thus paving the way for offering such a system internationally, provided that national legislation allows it.

During the conditionally automated journey, Drive Pilot enables the driver to move away from the traffic situation and to turn to certain secondary activities. For example, communicating with colleagues via in-car office, writing e-mails, surfing the Internet or watching a movie in a relaxed way.

