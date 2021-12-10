Kim Garland to Lead State Auto After Close of Liberty Mutual Acquisition

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) announced the intention of Liberty Mutual Insurance to appoint Kim Garland, currently senior vice president of personal & commercial lines and managing director of State Auto Labs, as president of State Auto following the completion of Liberty Mutual’s pending acquisition. The deal is expected to close in 2022, pending receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“Kim has been instrumental in the transformation that we began in 2015, and he’s the right