Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Cocoa, Florida

Classic Collision, LLC, announced the acquisition of Therber Collision Center in Cocoa, Fla.
Therber Collision has served the Cocoa community well since 2006. Mike Therber and his team have specialized in providing a wide range of auto body products and services.
“Fran and I are excited in this new chapter and would like to thank our team for all of their hard work over these past 15 years,” stated Mike Therber, former owner of Therber Collision Center.
“This addition in our Florida market will help us better serve our customers in the Cocoa area. We appreciate the Therber team for
