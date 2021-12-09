Toyota Auto Insurance Launches in Five States

Underwritten by Farmers Insurance affiliate, the program is the first branded product from vehicle manufacturer’s exclusive insurance agency. Plans expansion into four additional states.

Toyota Insurance Management Solutions (TIMS) has established its first branded product, Toyota Auto Insurance, designed to offer customers quality, customizable coverage at affordable rates. Toyota Auto Insurance is currently available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina, and will soon be offered in Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. Future states will be added in the coming months.

Toyota Auto Insurance is available via Toyota’s mobile app, call center agents, participating Toyota dealerships and the ToyotaAutoInsurance.com