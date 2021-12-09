NAPA Auto Parts and Universal Technical Institute Enter Strategic Alliance

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) and NAPA AUTO PARTS (NAPA) have joined forces to support the future of those seeking careers in the transportation and aftermarket auto repair industries. NAPA has become the preferred UTI auto parts supplier, which includes its best-in-class NAPA Autotech training program that will be available to faculty.

NAPA will supply essential parts for hands-on labs, including brake kits, rotors, bulbs, bearing kits, wheel weights and more. The initial stage of the partnership will impact UTI, MMI and NTI-branded campuses and may be expanded to MIAT-branded campuses in the future.

According to the Bureau of Labor