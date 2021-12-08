Car-O-Liner Introduces Workstation for Steel, Aluminum Auto Body Repairs

The new Car-O-Liner CDR1 workstation contains all the equipment and materials needed to perform light-to-medium collision damage repair quickly and efficiently.

“The new CDR1 repair system was very well-received when we introduced it at SEMA this year,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “Shop owners have been asking us for an efficient way to boost high-margin, light-to-medium collision repairs without sacrificing quality. Based on the initial response, we believe the CDR1 workstation is that solution.”

The CDR1 workstation allows shops to perform light-to-medium auto body repair services quickly and efficiently. The CDR1 is mobile and has a small