48 Technicians Honored at ASE Annual Meeting

Forty-eight automotive professionals were recognized on November 18, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at the Scottsdale Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz. The annual awards banquet spotlights top scorers on the ASE Certification Tests.

Front row (L to R): Issac Fish-Garza, Robert Armstead, Ceasar Sanchez, Patrick Williams, Scott Horst, Steve Naegele, Garret DeZiel, Daniel Myers, Dan Levin. 2nd Row (L to R; Nicholas Callahan, Mitchell Palm, David Cameron, Eric Bolton, Karl Eickhoff, Alan Johns, Lynn Austin, Robert Powell, Erich Beer, Robert Olson. 3rd Row (L to R): Mike

