Sonic Automotive Announces Completion of RFJ Auto Partners Acquisition

Acquisition of Top-15 U.S. Dealer Group expected to add $3.2 Billion in annualized revenues.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, announced the closing of the acquisition of RFJ Auto Partners, Inc. that was originally announced in September. This acquisition represents one of the largest transactions in automotive retail history and is expected to propel Sonic Automotive into the top-five largest dealer groups in the U.S. as measured by total revenues.

RFJ Auto operated two collision repair centers with one in Idaho and another in Indiana. When announced, the combination