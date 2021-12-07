CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Arizona

New acquisition marks the multiple collision repair shop operator’s entry into the state.

Classic Collision, LLC, the collision repair operator based in Atlanta, Ga., announced the acquisition of Ric’s Body & Paint in Scottsdale, Ariz. Classic Collision now operates a total of 164 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

Classic Collision Inc. logoRic’s has served Arizona since 1976.

“We have provided unbeatable quality work and I am confident Classic will maintain that level of repair,” stated Dean Slaughter, President and CEO of Ric’s Body & Paint.

“We are excited to open a new

