Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association Global Summit February 3-4 in Florida

This year’s Summit will provide attendees with inside knowledge on supply chain, inflation and exchange rates, and pandemic disruption as the world begins to reopen.

The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) announced their annual Global Summit, presented by the Overseas Automotive Council (OAC), will be live and in-person this February 3-4, 2022 in Coral Gables, Fla. after a virtual conference in 2021. This years’ theme “Beyond the Pandemic: How to Navigate the Global Aftermarket” will cover topics including supply chain, inflation and exchange rates, and pandemic disruption while answering key questions such as: