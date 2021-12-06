CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Renee Cacchillo Assumes Role as President and CEO of Safelite Group

Renee Cacchillo Assumes Role as President and CEO of Safelite Group

By Leave a Comment

Effective today, Renee Cacchillo officially assumes her role as President and CEO of Safelite Group that was announced in September and also becomes a member of Belron’s global leadership team.

Renee Cacchillo has assumed the role of President and CEO of Safelite Group.

Throughout her decade at Safelite, Renee has held increasingly important and transformative roles in both the Safelite AutoGlass and Safelite Solutions business units, with a focus on creating an unparalleled customer experience.

This appointment is proof of Cacchillo’s expertise in growing the company and the respect she has gained throughout her tenure.

“When looking for a new

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey