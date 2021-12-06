Renee Cacchillo Assumes Role as President and CEO of Safelite Group

Effective today, Renee Cacchillo officially assumes her role as President and CEO of Safelite Group that was announced in September and also becomes a member of Belron’s global leadership team.

Throughout her decade at Safelite, Renee has held increasingly important and transformative roles in both the Safelite AutoGlass and Safelite Solutions business units, with a focus on creating an unparalleled customer experience.

This appointment is proof of Cacchillo’s expertise in growing the company and the respect she has gained throughout her tenure.

“When looking for a new