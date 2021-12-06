Northeast Trade Show Set for March 18-20 in New Jersey

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced its flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, will return on March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, NJ.

Next year’s show will mark the 45th year of the country’s largest regional automotive services trade show.

“We are excited to announce the NORTHEAST dates,” shares AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “This show has become the only place on the East Coast where you can find the latest and greatest automotive repair offerings in equipment, networking and education. Coming off the pandemic, NORTHEAST is an event repairers