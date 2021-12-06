ASE Fall Registration and Recertification Window Ends December 31

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds automotive service and repair professionals with certifications expiring on Dec. 31 to schedule their tests now to ensure they have time to get recertified.

To register, visit the myASE web portal before the end of the fall registration window on Dec. 31, 2021. Visitors can register for more than 50 ASE certification tests in a variety of fields, including automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair.

ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that service