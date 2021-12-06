1Collision Adds Collision Repair Centers to Network in Three States

Additions mark entry into Texas and New York markets, ninth location in Minnesota.

1Collision announced collision repair centers have joined its network in three states. The additions include Bebrick Collision Care Center in, Waco, Texas, Countryside Body Shop in Alexandria, Minn. and MSO Northern Boulevard Collision in Great Neck, N.Y.

“As I am preparing to open my 3rd location, I wanted some expert advice and support. I found 1Collision to be a great resource to provide the necessary business and operational expertise to assist in achieving my goals,” said Paul Wilson, owner at Northern Boulevard Collision, Inc.

