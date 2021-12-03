U.S. DOT Announces Initial Framework for EV Charging Station Programs

The Automotive Service Association reported that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) took the first steps this week in establishing programs for a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, as mandated in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed earlier this year.

The agency posted a request for comments from stakeholders on best practices to develop guidance for the electric vehicle charging station programs. In the request, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) cited a particular interest on how best to promote equity in the development of EV charging station infrastructure under these programs, including prioritizing grants in rural areas, low and