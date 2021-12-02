CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Red Deer, Alberta

ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Red Deer, Alberta

By Leave a Comment

ProColor Collision announced the opening of ProColor Collision Wheaton Red Deer, a 10,000 sq. ft. collision repair center located in in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.

The new ProColor Collision facility is the latest venture of the Wheaton family, which has been associated with the province’s automotive industry for the past 60 years and has been operating a General Motors dealership in the area for the past 30 years. Previously called Wheaton Collision Red Deer, the facility has been offering specialty services such as collision repair, film coatings, ceramic coatings, glass repair and replacement, and paintless dent repair.

Will McClellan, Dealer

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey