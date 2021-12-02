David Shepherd Joins Advantage Parts Solutions

Advantage Parts Solutions announced the addition of David Shepherd to its global team in the role of Non-Executive Director. Shepherd will work closely with Advantage’s global executive leadership team to help guide its long-term strategic business plan to remain a dominant brand in the OEM parts supply chain as it continues to deliver unrivaled value to the marketplace.

“For over 30-years, Dave has been regarded as one of Europe’s most brilliant automotive minds, and it’s an honor to have his expertise on the team. His career insights will become