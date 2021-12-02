ASA Texas and Pennsylvania Joins Forces with Midwest Auto Care Alliance

Former ASA affiliates to become Texas Auto Care Alliance, Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance.

The Board of Directors for both the Automotive Service Association of Pennsylvania and ASA Texas have voted to join the Midwest Auto Care Alliance to serve its members in the independent automotive service industry.

The moves come in response to all ASA affiliates having their affiliation terminated by the Automotive Service Association in September. ASA Pennsylvania has signed an alliance agreement with MWACA to operate under the name Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance and will expand their territory to include Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware territories.