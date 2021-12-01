Repairify Acquires One Guard Inspections

Repairify, Inc., a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced today the acquisition of One Guard Inspections, a Texas-based vehicle inspection company with a network of thousands of certified inspectors covering the United States and Canada.

The newly acquired company is a veteran-owned business whose clientele is comprised of many of the automotive industry’s top repair and claims decision makers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited for Bryan Bledsoe II, founder and president of One Guard, and his entire team to join us. Bryan’s leadership ability, as well as his team’s insights and expertise are