Percentage of Collision Repair Facilities Reporting Improved Sales Compared to Last Year Up in October

Employment remains issue as long-term unfilled positions remain near 20-year record high. OEM part delays improving.

A larger percentage of collision repair facility operators report business improved in October on a year-over-year basis compared to those reporting higher sales the previous month. The percentage reporting higher year-over-year (YoY) sales increased to more than three out of five respondents overall. Collision repair facilities reported higher sales across 62.5% of respondents in October, up from 50.1% in September, but down from 66.7% in August. The highest level occurred in May at 72.0% of respondents when compared to the weak sales during May