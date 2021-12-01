ASA Announces Technology and Telematics Podcast Series Starts December 6

The first episode of the Automotive Service Association (ASA)’s Technology and Telematics Podcast Series will be released Monday, December 6. The episode will feature a discussion between Wayne Weikel, senior director of State Affairs for the Alliance of Automotive Innovation, and Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative.

This podcast is the first in a series of podcasts entitled “A Changing Fleet,” which will feature conversations with industry leaders about the automotive industry’s shift towards electric vehicles. Podcast guests will discuss a variety of topics including the timeline for electric vehicle implementation, how shops can be prepared for an electric vehicle