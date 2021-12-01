CollisionWeek

ASA Announces Technology and Telematics Podcast Series Starts December 6

The first episode of the Automotive Service Association (ASA)’s Technology and Telematics Podcast Series will be released Monday, December 6. The episode will feature a discussion between Wayne Weikel, senior director of State Affairs for the Alliance of Automotive Innovation, and Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative.

Automotive Service Association logoThis podcast is the first in a series of podcasts entitled “A Changing Fleet,” which will feature conversations with industry leaders about the automotive industry’s shift towards electric vehicles. Podcast guests will discuss a variety of topics including the timeline for electric vehicle implementation, how shops can be prepared for an electric vehicle

