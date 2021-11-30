Opus IVS Diagnostic Tools Approved for Use in the Subaru Certified Collision Network

Opus IVS announced Subaru of America, Inc. has approved the DriveSafe and ScanSafe diagnostic tools for use within the Subaru Certified Collision Network. The DriveSafe and ScanSafe devices both utilize OEM Subaru SSM3 and SSM4 software and the OEM Denso DST-vehicle communication interface.

“Opus IVS is excited to be selected as an approved partner with Subaru of America, Inc.,” stated Brian Herron, President of OPUS IVS. “For over 20 years our rich heritage of engineering and software development with OEMs, combined with industry leading technical support, has allowed us to assist independent repair shops with the repair of modern, complex