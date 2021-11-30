Mary Steele Named Southeast Region Executive Director at ASA

The Automotive Service Association named Mary Steele, AMAM, executive director of ASA Florida, as the new Regional Executive Director of the Southeast Region of ASA. The new role is effective immediately.

In September, ASA, the oldest and largest association representing independent mechanical and collision shops, announced it is transitioning to a new and innovative association model leveraging its expansive history to create a single, unified industry voice.

Under the new model, existing state affiliate agreements will dissolve, and a 50-state regional structure will take its place. Steele will oversee the