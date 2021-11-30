CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mark Afable Steps Down as Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner

Mark Afable Steps Down as Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner

By Leave a Comment

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable is leaving the Evers Administration. Commissioner Afable will leave his position in December and retire from public service.

Mark Afable is stepping down as Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner in December.

“Mark has been a part of our administration from the very beginning, and his dedication to expanding health insurance access, protecting a competitive insurance marketplace, and building insurance awareness has made a huge difference in our state,” said Gov. Evers. “He’s been a great advocate for consumers while supporting a strong and competitive insurance market, and I’m grateful for Mark’s support and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey