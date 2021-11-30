Mark Afable Steps Down as Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable is leaving the Evers Administration. Commissioner Afable will leave his position in December and retire from public service.

“Mark has been a part of our administration from the very beginning, and his dedication to expanding health insurance access, protecting a competitive insurance marketplace, and building insurance awareness has made a huge difference in our state,” said Gov. Evers. “He’s been a great advocate for consumers while supporting a strong and competitive insurance market, and I’m grateful for Mark’s support and