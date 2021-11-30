Collision Repair Education Foundation Asks for Your Vote to Support School Programs through LKQ Cares Holiday Fundraiser

Up to $400,000 in financial support available to 10 participating charities.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is asking for the industry’s support with the launch today of the inaugural LKQ Cares Holiday Vote on Giving Tuesday. The program provides a chance for ten charities to compete for the biggest share of $400,000. CREF will be participating against a list of national and international charities that includes the American Cancer Society, Red Cross, UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) Foundation.

Voting is available online.

Each vote for CREF generates more funds for the Foundation. In turn, those dollars will benefit the future of the industry through school grants, student scholarships and other endeavors. The online voting URL allows one vote per person, per device.

“The Foundation is competing with some of the largest, best-known charities around the globe, so it’s basically a ‘David v. Goliath’ situation,” says Brandon Eckenrode, managing director for the Foundation. “This is a great opportunity for the collision repair industry and any automotive enthusiast to be seen and heard by voting and helping generate awareness around who we are and what we do.”

The LKQ Community Foundation donations through this program total $500,000 – each charity begins with a $10,000 donation, and the LKQ Community Foundation plans to distribute the remaining $400,000 based on the number of votes received today through the December 12th 11:45 p.m. (CST) deadline.

The full list of charities included in the LKQ Cares program includes:

American Cancer Society

Collision Repair Education Foundation

Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Feeding America

International Committee of the Red Cross

The LEAF Coalition

UNICEF

United Way Worldwide

USO

World Health Organization (WHO) Foundation

“I am thrilled to announce our first ever ‘LKQ Cares Holiday Vote’ – a unique program that engages all of our stakeholders and gives them a voice in determining how LKQ donations are allocated in support of important global charitable organizations,” said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release announcing the launch of the program. “At LKQ, we are always looking for impactful ways to raise the bar in helping those in need within our communities and on a global scale, and this program is a great example.”