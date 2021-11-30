Axalta’s Jim Ocampo Elected to Collision Industry Foundation Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced the election of Jim Ocampo, Industry Relations / Strategic Sales Manager at Axalta Coating Systems, to the CIF Board of Trustees. CIF provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

During his extensive career at Axalta, Jim has been involved with numerous industry organizations and served on several boards such as CIECA, NABC and California Auto Body Association. He also brings fundraising experience.

“CIF is looking forward to Jim’s support of disaster relief assistance efforts,” Jordan Hendler, Trustee and President of Admin Concepts, Inc. “He not only brings a fresh set of eyes to the organization and great network capabilities throughout the industry, but already hit the ground running by assisting with a response effort“

Jim added, “Serving on the CIF board will be a gratifying way to give back to an industry that has served me well throughout my career, and – most importantly – to help those in time of need.”

More information about the CIF, including how to donate, is available online.