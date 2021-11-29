New-Vehicle Sales Projected Lower on Continued Low Supply in November

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive project sales declines, but demand sustains record-high levels of prices and dealer profits. Used vehicle prices up.

New-vehicle retail sales for November 2021 are expected to decline when compared with November 2020, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 933,700 units, a 12.6% decrease compared with November 2020 when adjusted for selling days. November 2021 has one more selling day than November 2020. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to a decrease