Global Finishing Partners with Certified Collision Group

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced a new partnership program with Certified Collision Group (CCG).

Under this new partnership program, GFS will provide CCG affiliates with lifelong support and service of finishing equipment and technologies that improve paint finish quality, increase throughput and exceed performance requirements. CCG affiliates can also take advantage of GFS’ expansive distribution network — which provides consulting, training, installation, service, maintenance and aftermarket support on a local level.

CCG offers solutions to nearly 700 OE-certified independent body shops. CCG affiliates benefit from CCG’s business development and scale-based supply chain — leading to increased revenues, profitability and stability.