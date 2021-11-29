CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Global Finishing Partners with Certified Collision Group

Global Finishing Partners with Certified Collision Group

By Leave a Comment

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced a new partnership program with Certified Collision Group (CCG).

Global Finishing Solutions logoUnder this new partnership program, GFS will provide CCG affiliates with lifelong support and service of finishing equipment and technologies that improve paint finish quality, increase throughput and exceed performance requirements. CCG affiliates can also take advantage of GFS’ expansive distribution network — which provides consulting, training, installation, service, maintenance and aftermarket support on a local level.

CCG offers solutions to nearly 700 OE-certified independent body shops. CCG affiliates benefit from CCG’s business development and scale-based supply chain — leading to increased revenues, profitability and stability.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey