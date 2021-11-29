Gavid Danitz Receives AASP/NJ Russ Robson Scholarship

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that this year’s Russ Robson Scholarship, created in memory of the former AASP/NJ president, was presented to Gavin Danitz of Compact Kars, Inc. in Clarksburg, N.J.

Robson was president of the association during the formative years when the Garden State Automotive Federation transitioned to AASP/NJ and was well known in the industry for his dedication and training of others. The scholarship award in his honor is presented to a promising young person working in