Thanksgiving Travel to Rebound to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

AAA predicts over 48 million holiday travels will take to the roads over the holiday weekend.

Airports and roads may seem jam-packed this year as AAA predicts 53.4 million people overall to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from last year. This brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year.

AAA projects that 48.3 million people will travel by automobile in the U.S., up 8% from 44.5 million in 2020, but still 3% below the 49.9 million who did