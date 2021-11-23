Service King Reported in Cash Crunch as Pandemic Continues to Impact Sales

According to an article in Bloomberg, Service King has warned its lenders that dwindling cash is casting doubt on its ability to pay debt and continue as a going concern. The business news publisher cites anonymous sources familiar with the company’s financial results indicating that lower sales compared to pre-pandemic levels is impacting the company’s ability to service its debt.

According to the article, Service King had reported $31 million in cash as of the third quarter after it drew $72 million on its revolving credit facility and maxed out its borrowing availability. The company, backed by Blackstone, Inc.