Irene Tasi Appointed Chief Growth Officer at PPG

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the appointment of Irene Tasi as chief growth officer (CGO), effective December 6. In this newly created role, which reports to PPG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael McGarry, Tasi will lead and accelerate PPG’s growth agenda with responsibility for corporate strategy, long-range planning, marketing, brand and sales excellence, digital, market-driven innovation, and new growth initiatives. She will be based at PPG’s global headquarters in Pittsburgh and serve as a member of the company’s Operating Committee.

“Irene is a proven, entrepreneurial leader who will help to drive our growth strategy and deliver distinctive experiences for our customers,” McGarry said. “She brings strong expertise in commercial excellence, strategic marketing, digital and data analytics, and brand management. Throughout her career, Irene has demonstrated a record of helping businesses grow and delivering exceptional results for customers and shareholders.”

Over the past 20 years, Tasi has served in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Most recently, Tasi was president of Kichler Lighting, where she successfully completed the integration of the business into Masco. This included developing and executing a strategic plan to achieve revenue and profit growth, driving operational excellence, and building a new product development engine. Prior to this, she served as vice president of sales for Masco Cabinetry (now Cabinetworks), where she led the dealer and retail channels, and developed and implemented strategies to maximize market penetration and overall revenue.

Since joining Masco in 2000, Tasi has also served as director of investor relations at Masco Corporation; director of retail channel marketing at Masco Cabinetry; project manager, Masco Business System Office; and manager, Masco Resource Center.

Tasi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from the University of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Master of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University.