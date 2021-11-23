Over 250 Firefighters Trained through LKQ Partnership with Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy

LKQ Corporation celebrated its three-year partnership with the Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy (NIPSTA). Since the program began in 2018, LKQ has given access to its facilities across the State of Illinois for NIPSTA to provide technical rescue training to over 250 firefighters. LKQ facilities assisted Illinois Fire Marshalls throughout the Chicagoland area and the entire State of Illinois prepare for emergency events where extrication from vehicles is needed.

“LKQ is proud to support our local first responders and do our part to help safeguard our communities,” said Mike Dufresne, Vice President of LKQ Self Service Auto Parts Division. “We recognize the important role that training programs serve and are pleased that our facilities can continue to partner with NIPSTA to provide these critical programs.”

Ken Koeber, Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy’s Fire & Technical Rescue Program Director, said, “With support from local companies like LKQ we can better achieve our mission of providing professional first responder training to the municipalities we serve in and around the Chicagoland area. We look forward to continuing our partnership with LKQ for years to come.”

Additionally, LKQ sites across North America have formed ongoing partnerships with local first responder organizations and programs to train and demonstrate safe extraction and life-saving techniques on vehicles supplied by LKQ.