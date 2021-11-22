USAA’s Sean Burgess Named Chief Claims Officer at Lemonade

Lemonade announced the appointment of Sean Burgess as Chief Claims Officer. Burgess joins the insurance company after more than 25 years at USAA, serving the military community and their families. In his new role at Lemonade, Burgess will oversee the company’s key claims functions across the US and EU, and report to Gavin Blair, SVP, Customer Operations.

Earlier in November, Lemonade announced the launch of its auto insurance product and the acquisition of MetroMile.

“We have a lot of respect for USAA, their values, trusted brand, and great customer satisfaction,” said Shai Wininger, Lemonade CEO and cofounder. “Sean led