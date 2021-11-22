Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Announces CEO Transition

President and CEO Traweek Dickson to retire and become executive chairman.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers (JHCC) today announced that President and CEO Traweek Dickson is retiring after over three decades with the collision repair company, and will take on the role of Executive Chairman. Brant Wilson will succeed Dickson as CEO, effective November 29.

“Leading JHCC has been one of the greatest honors of my career and I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished during my time as