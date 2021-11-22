Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Includes New Vehicle Safety Provisions

This week, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The president’s signature was the culmination of months of negotiation over the bill, which totals $1.2 trillion and includes $550 billion in new money for the nation’s infrastructure. According to an analysis by the Automotive ServicefAssociation (ASA), the legislation will make investments in traditional infrastructures, such as roads, bridges, and public transportation, as well as some non-traditional items, such as electric vehicle charging stations.

Important for mechanical and collision repair shops, the legislation includes $7.5 billion for a national network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations