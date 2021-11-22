Inaugural Southeast Collision Conference February 3-5 in South Carolina

The Carolinas Collision Association, in partnership with the Tennessee, and Gulf States Collision Associations, will hold the first Southeast Collision Conference in Richburg, S.C., at the Gateway Conference Center. The conference is a two-day event that starts on Thursday, February 3rd, at 8:00 a.m. and goes through Saturday, February 5th.

Attendees will enjoy workshops that include Assured Performance Network, presented by Mike Anderson, as well as featured speakers such as Erica Eversman, David Luehr and Mark Olson. There are over $1,000 in prizes for the winning attendees that participate in diverse skills challenges, judged by special guests Collision Hub and