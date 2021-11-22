CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Inaugural Southeast Collision Conference February 3-5 in South Carolina

Inaugural Southeast Collision Conference February 3-5 in South Carolina

By Leave a Comment

The Carolinas Collision Association, in partnership with the Tennessee, and Gulf States Collision Associations, will hold the first Southeast Collision Conference in Richburg, S.C., at the Gateway Conference Center. The conference is a two-day event that starts on Thursday, February 3rd, at 8:00 a.m. and goes through Saturday, February 5th.

Attendees will enjoy workshops that include Assured Performance Network, presented by Mike Anderson, as well as featured speakers such as Erica Eversman, David Luehr and Mark Olson. There are over $1,000 in prizes for the winning attendees that participate in diverse skills challenges, judged by special guests Collision Hub and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey