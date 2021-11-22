Collision Repair Industry Production Returned to Pre-Pandemic Levels in September

Production employment increased to level last seen in March 2020. Hours worked above 2019 average. Number of women employees at all-time record.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary September employment, hours worked and wages indicated growth on a year-over-year basis and versus the previous month.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in September was up 9.8% compared to September 2020 that was impacted by the pandemic.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total