State Farm Ventures Among Investors in AI-Computer Vision Company

Nexar’s network of dash cameras collect more images that are being used to create a complete digital twin of U.S. roads.

Nexar, an artificial intelligence (AI) computer vision company, announced the completion of a $53 million Series D funding round led by Qumra Capital with the participation of State Farm Ventures, Catalyst Investments, Banca Generali, Valor and previous backers; Atreides Management, Corner Ventures, Regah Ventures, Aleph and more.

One of Nexar’s offerings is collision reconstruction using integration its dashcam footage.

Nexar is a provider of crowd-sourced visual data and with their data from hundreds of thousands of dash cams across

