Maaco Recognizes Top Franchisees During Virtual Summit

Maaco announced its annual award winners as part of its its 2021 virtual summit, themed, the Power of Better, on November 17.

Over the last year, the entire Maaco family has committed to elevating its brand, providing better customer service, creating a better team, simply put; being better in every facet of its business. That’s why this year’s virtual summit was themed, the Power of Better. Maaco celebrated the remarkable achievements of its franchise family in 2021, thanks to its franchisees’ dedication to betterment.

“We hit the ground running in 2021, with a fierce commitment to enhancing our Maaco brand,