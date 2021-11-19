Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in San Diego Metro Area

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has acquired two collision repair centers in the San Diego, Calif. metropolitan area owned and operated by collision industry veteran Dan Greenwald and his family. This acquisition further strengthens Crash Champions’ presence in the Southern California region, now at 28 locations, and marks the Company’s fourth location in the metro San Diego market.

“When reviewing opportunities to expand our brand in the San Diego market, these two collision repair facilities owned and operated by Dan and his family clearly stood out,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Not only do they deliver